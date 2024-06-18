Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

