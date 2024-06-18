Aion Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.73 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $36.73 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00073936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010216 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,657.19 or 0.61878564 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.