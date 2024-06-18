Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.00. 217,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,664. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.31 and a 200 day moving average of $251.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

