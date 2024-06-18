Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.74. 359,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,876. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.54.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

