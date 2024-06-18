Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.83

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 1440761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,951,000 after purchasing an additional 335,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after buying an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,233,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

