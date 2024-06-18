Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 61,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $760.08 million, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

