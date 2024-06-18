Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059,691. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

