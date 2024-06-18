Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.14.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
