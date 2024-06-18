Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIRD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

BIRD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 263,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $34,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 812,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

