Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $177.20 and last traded at $177.61. Approximately 3,577,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,088,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,731,103. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

