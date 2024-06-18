AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.05. 8,841,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 38,114,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

