Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 3,975,500 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,240.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 399,492 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

