Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $11.12

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of CARA opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

