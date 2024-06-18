Analysts Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Target Price at $34.40

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts recently commented on ENGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get enGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on enGene

Insider Buying and Selling at enGene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Price Performance

ENGN stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. enGene has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

About enGene

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.