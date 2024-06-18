Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

