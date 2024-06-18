Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GFI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Stock Up 0.6 %
Gold Fields stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.