Analysts Set Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Price Target at C$6.60

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

TSE RSI opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.46.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.