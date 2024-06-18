Analysts Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target at $8.06

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

STGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 1.29. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Stagwell by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,239 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

