AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.53. 28,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 324,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. Insiders sold 150,440 shares of company stock worth $3,424,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $222,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

