Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $751,547.60

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $751,547.60 and approximately $8.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.