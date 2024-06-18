Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,798,000. Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.