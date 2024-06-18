Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.47.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Apple
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,798,000. Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
