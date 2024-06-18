Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 16,649 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000.

JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,529. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

