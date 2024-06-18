Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.