Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $12.33 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,781. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $262.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

