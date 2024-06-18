Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.19 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.81. The stock had a trading volume of 466,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,819. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.