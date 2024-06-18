Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $9.12 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Alphabet by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,343,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.42.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,103. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

