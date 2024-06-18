Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 27,654 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $137,941,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,226,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,806,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066,488. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

