Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,081 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,541. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

