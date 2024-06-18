Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 13,012 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $4,263,541. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.05. The company had a trading volume of 614,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

