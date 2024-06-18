Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,597 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. 2,423,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,057,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

