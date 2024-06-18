Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 8,472 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $47,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after buying an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,477. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

