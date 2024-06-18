Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

