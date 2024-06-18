Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 66,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,207. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,334,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Aptevo Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 11.58% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

