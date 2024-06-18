Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 171,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,573. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 196.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

