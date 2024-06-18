Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of ACLX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,353,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,855 shares of company stock worth $43,576,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arcellx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 76.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 173,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after buying an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 143,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

