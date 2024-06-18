Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 916,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,234 shares.The stock last traded at $9.31 and had previously closed at $9.04.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $49,647,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $22,586,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,192,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 163.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 711,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 441,491 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

