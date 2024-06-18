Arden Trust Co Buys 25,397 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

