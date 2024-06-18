Arden Trust Co Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 581,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,552,000 after acquiring an additional 566,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.35 and a one year high of $213.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.