Arden Trust Co Has $10.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

