Arden Trust Co Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Relx were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Relx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. 760,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,080. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.