Arden Trust Co Has $45.85 Million Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 6.4% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $45,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13,859.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

TOTL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 332,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,024. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

