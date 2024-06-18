Arden Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,602 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

