Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,270,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JXN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 674,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,708. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $81.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

