Arden Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

SPGI traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.85. 941,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.86 and its 200 day moving average is $430.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

