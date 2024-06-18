Arden Trust Co Sells 15,513 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. 2,438,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,327. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

