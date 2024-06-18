Arden Trust Co Sells 271,549 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,549 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,108 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

