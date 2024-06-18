Arden Trust Co Sells 276 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

