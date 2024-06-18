Arden Trust Co Sells 890 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

MNST stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,589,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

