Arden Trust Co Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,144 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264,159.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,115 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,586 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 4,321,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

