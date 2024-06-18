Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0624 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Ardor has a market cap of $62.34 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00040796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.