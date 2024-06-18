Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $62.09 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $62.09 million and $10.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.